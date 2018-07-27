Tourism boost for Longford

Longford has been named one of the top 50 places in the world to visit - albeit as part of the Wild Atlantic Way.

Flightnetwork.com, one of the world's largest online travel websites included Longford among the top 50 of the World's Best Travel Journeys in 2018 with the help of 515 of the industry's leading travel professionals.

However, and despite the county's inclusion in the recently unveiled 'Hidden Heartlands' model, the website incorporated Longford under the Wild Atlantic Way label.

The Wild Atlantic Way came in 40th out of 50 destinations across the world with Longford's inclusion in the Donegal to West Cork tourism route set to re-open a debate over the county's omission from the recent 'Hidden Heartlands' commercials.

"I don’t get time to watch daytime television but today was an exceptional day and when I had the television on my heart sunk when I saw it,” said an enraged Cllr Peggy Nolan at a recent County Council meeting.

“Leitrim got two beautiful shows on that ad, so did Roscommon, so did Westmeath and yet we weren’t even included in that at all so from that, Ireland’s hidden heartland model is still very much hidden and I am very, very upset about it.”

The Leader has attempted to make contact with Fáilte Ireland, the body charged with promoting the 'Hidden Heartlands' concept and is currently awaiting a response.

Read Also: New tourism strategy for Longford

Longford politicians turn heat on Fáilte Ireland bosses over TV adverts