Man charged over alleged Edgeworthstown 'hit and run'

A man who appeared in court charged in connection with a hit and run incident in Edgeworthstown that left another man fighting for his life in Beaumont Hospital in September 2017 has been sent forward for trial to the next sitting of Longford Circuit Court.

The 26-year-old man appeared at last Friday’s sitting of Granard District Court before Judge Seamus Hughes, charged with injuring a man and failing to report the matter at Main Street, Edgeworthstown on September 10, 2017.

He was also further charged with failing to assist the victim, failing to stay at the scene of an accident and causing serious bodily harm to the man on the same date.

During last week’s hearing, the court was told the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had directed that the defendant be sent forward for trial on indictment to the next sittings of Longford Circuit Court which take place on October 2, 2018.

The defendant was subsequently issued with an Alibi Warning and ordered to appear before Judge Keenan Johnson in October.

Meanwhile on the date in question a 27-year-old man was taken to Beaumont Hospital after he was hit by a passing car in Edgeworthstown.

The man sustained serious injuries after being knocked down at around 2:30am and he remained in a critical condition for a number of weeks following the incident.



Gardaí subsequently launched an investigation and appealed several times for witnesses to come forward.



Their investigations led to the arrest of the man who appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes on Friday.