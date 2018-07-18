Update: 'No reduction in posts or people in Longford' says Department of Social Protection

The Department of Social Protection has said there will be no reduction in the number of people or posts at its Longford Centralised Schemes Office, nor is there any such change in planning.

The statement comes on the back of unconfirmed reports earlier today that 100 jobs were being removed from the facility.

“There are some changes to the nature of the work undertaken in the Longford Centralised Schemes Office,” the statement read.

“The administration of the Disablement Benefit, Death Benefit and Invalidity Pension schemes is being transferred from the Longford Centralised Schemes Office in Longford town to the Department’s offices in Dublin.

“At the same time, the administration of the standalone Carer’s Support Grant scheme is being transferred from the Department’s offices in Dublin to the Longford Centralised Schemes Office.

“This change is designed to free up resources in order to improve service delivery in the areas of Disability Allowance, Carer’s Allowance, Carer’s Benefit and Working Family Payment.”

Cllr Joe Flaherty (FF) meanwhile, said the move would serve as “a huge blow” to the county town and called on the Government to “immediately commit” to job creation here.

“This is very unexpected,” the local area representative added.

“It is a stealth move - a lot of people work in headquarters since it was established and redeployment will not suit everyone.

“It’s not good enough that this should happen and I am calling for government commitment to Longford.”

