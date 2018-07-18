100 jobs to go in Longford town

There are unconfirmed reports this afternoon that 100 jobs will be removed from the disability/Invalidity section of the Department of Social Protection in Longford town.

The Leader understands that a number of positions will be up for redeployment while other members of staff will be transferred into different areas

Cllr Joe Flaherty (FF) said the move would serve as “a huge blow” to the county town and called on the Government to “immediately commit” to job creation here.

“This is very unexpected,” the local area representative in Longford town added.

“It is a stealth move - a lot of people work in headquarters since it was established and redeployment will not suit everyone.

“It’s not good enough that this should happen and I am calling for government commitment to Longford.”