Celebrating Farrells from around the world in Longford

There was a great sense of togetherness in the Longford county council offices on Monday evening as Farrells from all over the world gathered at a civic reception to celebrate the clan's silver jubilee.

The evening saw local Farrells mingle with Farrells from the likes of Argentina, the USA and various other parts of the world, to celebrate their heritage here in county Longford.

“There has been a very successful partnership between Longford Co Council and the Farrell clan since it began 25 years ago,” said Cathaoirleach of Longford Co Council, Cllr Luie McEntire, addressing the large crowd.

“Longford Co Council have supported the clan in their work and the clan, led by their chieftain, Connie, have promoted the county worldwide.

“Thousands of Farrells have visited the county during the rallies and even in between. This has been a great economic boost for the county.

“This year, the Farrell clan celebrate the silver jubilee of the first clan reunion in 1993. Visitors are arriving from Argentina, Mexico, Malta, the USA, Canada and Great Britain. This will be the 8th rally hosted in Longford.”

Visitors will enjoy a range of activities that will include tours of Longford, historical talks, and plenty more in celebration of the Farrell clan.

Read Also: Rallying to celebrate Co Longford's Farrell Clan