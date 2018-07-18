Longford contractor prosecuted over providing unlicensed security service

Seamus Flynn, trading as Flynn Electrical & Security of Ballinalee, Co Longford was found guilty at last week’s sitting of Longford District Court for a breach of the Private Security Services Act.

The prosecution by the Private Security Authority followed the provision of an unlicensed security service by Mr Flynn at a pharmacy in Drumlish.

Judge Seamus Hughes fined Mr Flynn €250 with costs of €2,500 awarded against him and gave the defendant 3 months to pay.

The PSA’s Chief Executive, Paul Scallan, advised people to be very careful when they install or service their intruder alarm, CCTV or powered gates.

Speaking after the court case he said, “Using unlicensed businesses to work on your security system may seem a good idea but can have serious consequences for your home or business.”

He added, “Using unlicensed services can invalidate the insurance cover on your premises and you could find that you have no cover when a break in or some other incident occurs.”

He went on to say that “Buying low cost or unlicensed security may indicate that statutory requirements on health and safety or equipment are being breached. This could create risks for your family, staff, customers and business if something goes wrong.”

The PSA is an agency of the Department of Justice and Equality and is responsible for the regulation of the security industry. As well as contractors providing intruder alarm, CCTV and access control services, the PSA also licences doormen, locksmiths, private investigators and security guards.

The PSA’s website provides a register of all licensed contractors and you should contact one of these businesses when undertaking work on your home or business.