Longford man's plant pot design scoops award

Longford's Geoff Wright, a final year Horticulture student at the Institute of Technology Blanchardstown (ITB), recently won a merit award for his company titled 'grO2' at this year’s Student Entrepreneur Awards.

Sponsored by Enterprise Ireland, Cruickshank Intellectual Property Attorneys and Grant Thornton, the Student Entrepreneur Awards offers third level students from all academic disciplines and courses of study the opportunity to realise their entrepreneurial ambitions.

The awards ceremony took place at NUI Galway.

Geoff pitched his idea for a newly designed plant pot that has the potential to result in drastic cost savings for wholesale container plant nurseries.

According to Geoff, “No design for a pot currently exists that is suitable for automated production at scale, particularly for low-value herbaceous plants.

“My plant production process idea brings the benefits to wholesale commercial production - an industry worth 26 billion euros in Europe alone.”

Geoff went on to say, 'The horticulture syllabus at ITB is very broad and contains many enterprise/entrepreneurial subjects that have contributed to my reaching the finals of the 2018 Student Entrepreneur Awards.”

Geoff’s idea faced stiff competition against ten other finalists from across the country, ultimately winning a merit along with a cash prize of €1,500.