Longford to lay on red carpet for Farrell Clan

Members of the Farrell Clan from all corners of the globe will arrive in Longford next Monday, July 16 for The Silver Jubilee Rally of The Farrell Clan.

The inaugural rally was held in 1993 and was a truly International affair attracting visitors Argentina, Mexico, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Canada, as well as Great Britain and The USA.

Chairperson John Farrell, believes that this rally will attract even bigger crowds to the county with a new delegation coming this time from Malta.

The Rally commences with a Civic Reception kindly hosted by Longford Co Council in Áras an Chontae in Water Street on Monday evening at 7pm.

This will be followed by a parade through the town which will be led by Longford Pipe Band and will include Chieftain, Conal O’Ferrall parading through the town in a traditional pony and trap.

The parade will travel from Áras an Chontae through Water Street, Main Street, Dublin Street, New Street and conclude on the Market Square at 9pm.

John has appealed to all Farrells and indeed all Longfordians to come out and participate in what promises to be a very colourful parade and welcome our visitors to the county.

During the week of the Rally there will be an exhibition of Farrell Memorabilia on display in The Municipal Council Chamber located over The Tourist Office on The Market Square.

Anna Delaney has been gathering stories from Farrells at home and abroad for her upcoming book ‘Finding The Farrells’. These stories will be included in the exhibition. Souvenirs and photos from past rallies as well as other interesting historical objects will also be on display. The exhibition will be open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

On Tuesday and Thursday the assembled Clan will undertake tours of North and South Longford respectively.

The North Longford tour on Tuesday takes in a tour of Edgeworthstown hosted by Mattie Farrell and also includes a visit to the newly opened Granard interpretive centre. The evening concludes with An American Wake and dinner in The Haggard in Moyne.

The South Longford tour on Thursday will visit Ardagh Heritage Centre, Castlerea Castle, Moydow and Corlea Trackway Centre. Here the visitors will be entertained by Noel Carberry, renowned Uilleann Piper. The evening concludes with a tour of the beautiful village of Abbeyshrule hosted by Philip Butler and dinner in The Rustic Inn.

For those who wish to trace their roots there is a workshop Researching your Family with guest speaker Martin Morris on Wednesday morning at 10am.

Later that day the acclaimed author and historian, Turtle Bunbury, will give a lecture in The Longford Arms Hotel at 7.30pm.

On Friday morning Dr Morris Gleeson will deliver a talk on the Farrell DNA project. These talks are open to the public.

The rally concludes at The Silver Jubilee Banquet in The Longford Arms Hotel on Friday night at 7pm.

Special guest on the night is Ceann Comhairle, Seán Ó Fearghail. Tickets for the banquet are available from committee members.