Motorbike run to honour memory of late Co Longford man

There will be a motorcycle run from the Pier/Rakish Paddy,this Saturday, July 14 in conjunction with Heatseizers M.C.C., in memory of Andrew Rowan,whose first anniversary takes place at this time.

Later that night there will be music by Eamonn O Neill,followed by the main act,.AC/DC tribute band,Whole Lotta Voltage.

ALSO READ: Shock over death of Newtowncashel native, Andrew Rowan

Admission is free and all are welcome.