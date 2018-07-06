Longford Gardaí launch probe into late night vandalism episode
Perimeter wall at back of St Mel's College damaged, leaving estimated €3k bill
Thousands of euros worth of damage have been caused by vandals at the rear of St Mel's College overnight.
It's understood several limestone caps were damaged in the incident along a perimeter wall that is in the process of being constructed at the back of the college and which faces onto the Mall.
Gardaí are at the scene this morning and an investigation into the incident is now underway.
For more on this developing story, follow longfordleader.ie
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on