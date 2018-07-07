'Electric' atmosphere at Lipsync Longford

The Longford Arms Hotel was buzzing recently as the cast of Lipsync Longford took to the stage to strut their stuff in aid of Bethany House and Ava Lily and Poppy Maloney.

A range of lip sync battles took place over the course of the night, with the top three battling it out in a cheer off as the gathered crowd chose their winner.

The top three acts were Justin Forde, Jason 'Jayo' McBride and Declan Donoghue.

Jason McBride, a seargant in the Irish Defence Forces and the founder of the charity for Ava Lily and Poppy Maloney was cheered into first place on the night.

“The atmosphere was electric,” said committee member, Kevin Hussey.

“The ideas that people came up with were great. The best comment that I got off people was that there wasn’t one bad act.”

In total, the event raised €7,700 and, after paying the expenses for light, sound, etc, a whopping €6,500 was left to donate, with each charity receiving €3,250.

“We’d just like to thank everyone for their support,” said Kevin.

“Eddie Valentine was our main sponsor, so thanks to him. All of the businesses in town were very supportive too - the spot prizes alone on the day were worth over €2,000 and we were amazed by the support.”