Minister Damien English to launch new plan for Longford town's Connolly Barracks on Monday

Minister Damien English will be at Aras an Chontae on Monday, July 9 next at 2pm to launch a new plan for Connolly Barracks in Longford town.

Longford County Council has been involved - over the last two years - in a European project focused on the local Barracks which was closed down nine years ago in 2009.

A spokesperson for the local authority said the end of the project’s conclusion was now in sight and an Integrated Action Plan in place.

“Minister English will lead a conversation on urban planning and regeneration on Monday, July 2 and presentations will also be given by Niall Cussen, Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government; Simon Wall, Town Architect; Mayo County Council and Maire Henry, DHB Architects and former Head of Architecture at Waterford Institute of Technology,” the local authority spokesperson continued.

“We would welcome members of the community to join us and participate in the event.”

Meanwhile, those interested in attending should contact the Regeneration Team at regen@longfordcoco.ie.

