Gearing up for ‘Cycle of Light’ in Dublin

‘Cycle of Light’, The National Council for the Blind of Ireland’s (NCBI) innovative night cycle is taking place this year on August 24.

The event, now in its second year, is a unique night time cycle stretching from Dalkey to Howth and back, along the stunning Dublin Bay.

Participating cyclists will ride the scenic return route from Dalkey to Howth, which spans some 85 km. Participants will start peddling at 8.30 pm and ride into the darkness in a highly symbolic fundraising initiative to support the vital work of NCBI for people affected by sight loss.

Joining the ‘peloton’ for Cycle of Light 2018 is RTE’s Nuala Carey.

Speaking at the launch Nuala said; “I love the concept of Cycle of Light, it is a magical idea. It will be a super and highly symbolic event and one that I am proud to support. The NCBI provides very valuable services for people with sight loss and Cycle of Light is a wonderfully symbolic fundraising idea which also serves to raise awareness and vital funds for people who are blind or vision impaired. So, pedal on for NCBI, and light up the night for sight!”

Meanwhile, Chris White CEO, NCBI said ‘Cycle of Light’ had a hugely successful launch last year and he was delighted that this truly unique occasion had captured the support of the public.

“Because of that we are doing it bigger and better this year.,” he added.

“NCBI is always coming up with novel events to raise much needed funds for our charity, and we are delighted that the public’s imagination is sparked by our Cycle of Light.”