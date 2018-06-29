Longford's 'Mighty Max' Wenman "packed a lifetime of love" into his eight years

Brave Max Wenman has this afternoon been remembered as a little boy who packed a "lifetime of love" into his eight years.

They were the sentiments echoed by Killoe Parish Priest Fr Sean Casey at the courageous Killoe National School pupil's funeral mass at St Mel's Cathedral this lunchtime.

"Max packed a lifetime of love into his eight years, a lifetime of hope and courage," said Fr Casey.

In referencing excerpts from a gospel reading Fr Casey said there was a strong correlation between Max's genial character and that of what had been relayed at his funeral mass.

"Do not let your hearts be troubled. Trust in God still and trust in me. Those words resonate deep in our hearts this morning."

His parents Cathy and Roy spoke glowingly of their son.

"For the last six years, I can't even remember the amount of times I asked for a miracle for that goson," said Roy.

"Yesterday, I realised that over the last eight years, I already had that miracle."

His aunt, Sherina read a tear-jerking poem that opened with the line 'Mighty Max, our warrior, our true fighter'.

Amid a hushed silence inside a thronged St Mel's Cathedral, she said: "You brought us so much joy and we thank God for every second we got to spend with our precious little boy."

Little Max lost his courageous battle with cancer on Wednesday, passing away in his parents, Roy and Cathy's arms.

ALSO READ: Longford saddened by news of death of inspirational and brave Little Max Wenman

The much loved Longford youngster was first diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a form of cancer that often affects children and babies, at the age of two.

A large selection of gifts were brought to the alter, including a wrestling belt and ipad, both of which were described as being especially dear to him throughout his illness.

He is sadly missed by his heartbroken parents Roy and Cathy, sisters Robyn, Chloe and Millie, brothers Jamie and Killian, grandmother Emily, aunts and uncles Avril, Eddie and Sherina, John and Rachel, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Following this afternoon's mass, cremation will take place in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.