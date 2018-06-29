Longford schools and community groups set for €280k cash injection

Schools and community groups across the county are steeling themselves this morning for another cash windfall-this time through the Government's CLAR programme.

Ten projects of varying size and diversity will share an overall €283,500 cash pile between them after details were announced by the Department of Community and Rural Affairs.

The Clár programme provides funding for small-scale projects in areas that have suffered depopulation with typical examples including first-response measures such as play areas and support for schools.

The finer points of Longford's funding came courtesy of an online social media post by Independent Cllr Gerry Warnock.

"Just received more good news from The Boxer!" Cllr Warnock wrote, in reference to the OPW Minister and Longford-Westmeath TD.

"Yet again a special word of thanks to Boxer for championing Longford Projects and we can expect another announcement next week!! #positivelongford."

Among the projects ring-fenced for inclusion are:

LONGFORD Ballymahon 9004 St Matthews N.S Ballymahon Town to create a new carpark, set down area and footpath adjacent to the school including all related works. €50,000.00

LONGFORD Ballinalee 9014 Scoil Samthann N.S. Ballinalee Surfacing of car park area (inlduing bus setdown) and footpath link to local national school. It will include new roadmarkings and erection of new signage €50,000.00

LONGFORD Killoe / Ballinamuck West 9050/9041 St Patricks N.S Ballinamuck to construct a path from the village to the school to increase safety for children. Includes installation of safety lights. €43,560.00

LONGFORD Ardagh East 9038 Scoil Bhride Glen Ardagh East resurfacing of car park adjacent to school and installation of public lighting for safety €15,365.00

LONGFORD Kilcommock 9010 Kenagh Community Centre Keenagh Upgrade car parking facilities to access community centre €26,650.00

LONGFORD Mullinalaghta 9034 Mullinalaghta Community Mullinalaghta Village Construction of new footfath and ancillary works for safety purposes and public use €24,794.00

LONGFORD Drumlish 9048 St Marys NS Drumlish Drumlish

Overflow carpark to be established on school property. It is proposed that this carpark would serve as an overflow for community centre parking, cemetry parking and school parking at busy times." €26,559.00

LONGFORD Firry(204)/Newgrove(035) 9701 Scoil Bhride Killasonna Works at Scoil Bhride Killasonna 1. correct drainage area where flooding occurs following heavy rain.

2. resurface parking area with raised levels.

3. replace painted lines on road.

4.Repair to mesh fencing around the parking areas €26,355.00

LONGFORD Granard Urban 9027 Scoil Mhuire Aughnagarron Granard. Appropriate signage on both approaches to school

• Upgrade of road markings

• Provision of access footpath and appropriate access/setdown

• Associated Drainage works

€27,900.00

LONGFORD Drumgort 9047 Annagh Watersports and Leisure Annagh Swimming Pool Drungort. Purchase of child safety signs, upgrade road markings on approach roads to community getting, resurfacing of car park facility and improvement works on site for health and safety purposes €42,219.50.