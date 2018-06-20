€503,000 in LEADER funding for twenty-seven Longford projects

Over half a million euro in LEADER funding has been spent across 27 projects in Longford.



Fine Gael TD Peter Burke said that this €503,756 is supporting jobs and investment across rural Longford and is further proof of the Government's commitment to investing in the county.



Deputy Burke added, "There has been a significant expansion of activity over the last 12 months since the Minister introduced a range of measures to make the LEADER programme work better for both potential applicants and for the LEADER Local Action Groups which deliver the programme on the ground.

“Fine Gael is working hard to ensure the fruits of our recovering economy are used to support local communities in Longford and other rural areas and I am glad to see this huge investment into Longford. The whole idea behind LEADER funding is to empower local groups on the ground to prioritise where the money can be best spent. This will ensure that the people who really need it can benefit.”

The following community groups and organisations across Longford have now received funding for their local projects.

Rural Youth

Backstage Youth Theatre, 2018 Youth Theatre Project €6,000

Bridgeways Family Resource Centre, enhance youth facilities €16,931.25

Ballinamuck Foróige Juniors Youth Club equipment upgrade €2,574.62

Attic Youth Cafe, Hype Youth Festival 2018 €5,308.98

Lus na Greine FRC, young people €9,600



Rural Tourism

Susan Egan, Abbeyview Bed and Breakfast €27,604.90

County Longford Show & Country Fair €2,416.64

Aisling Children’s Arts Festival €3,582.56

Lough Ree Lanesboro Angling Hub €5,000

Cruthú Arts Festival €5,000

Donagh & Jane McDonnell, Harbour View €40,000

Lough Ree Monster Festival €1,891.12

Fr Manning Gaels, The Marquee in Drumlish Festival 2017 €5,000

Rural Towns

Bunlahy Community Astro Turf & Playground €50,000

Cullyfad Community Centre Development €6,792.75

Abbeyshrule Tidy Villages Association grass maintenance €12,737.99

Co Longford Scuba Divers, purchase of secondary boat €36,343.31

Granard Community Centre, refurbishment of centre €22,051.41

Moatfarrell Community Development, historic sites signage €2,361.60

Backstage Theatre, upgrade of technical facilities €21,144.48

Killoe Community Centre Association, upgrading €7,912.87

Cullyfad Village Enhancement Scheme €13,501.74



Enterprise Development

School Lunches Ltd T/A Fresh Today €48,000

Goodness Grains €36,549.49

Blacksmith Ventures Limited, Lough Ree Distillery €50,000

John Nally, Nally’s Yard Commercial Development €50,000

Wide Street Brewing Company Limited €15,450.51



TOTAL: €503,756.22