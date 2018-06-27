GROW urges Longford People to look after their mental health this summer

The good weather is a reminder of the importance of looking after our mental health as fatigue, tiredness and sleeplessness can take a toll on a person’s mental wellbeing.

Assumpta Lyons, GROW’s Area Coordinator for Longford explained how the good weather can often be associated with added stress and anxiety.

She said that while many of us are basking in the sunshine, the good weather also provides mental health challenges including increased anxiety, tiredness and stress.

“The mental health charity, GROW, which holds free weekly support meetings in Longford, is reminding people of the importance of being mindful of their mental health and wellbeing, and to reach out to others who may feel isolated or alone,” she added.

“One in four people in Ireland experience serious mental health difficulties at some stage in their lives so maintaining positive mental health and wellbeing is vitally important for us all.

“When the weather is sunny, we can automatically think that it lifts our mood but sometimes, it can bring added stresses such as increased fatigue, sleepless nights, tiredness and associated anxiety.”

She also said that when the sun is shining and people are struggling mentally, emotionally or physically, they often tend to blame ourselves for feeling bad.

“This,” she added, “can be detrimental to our mental health and wellbeing”.

Meanwhile, GROW is dedicated to promoting positive mental health and has been helping people on the road to mental health recovery for almost 50 years.

It holds free weekly peer support meeting in Longford, all year-round including the summer months, for anyone aged over 18 who is struggling with any aspect of their mental health.

The Longford GROW group meets at 11am each Monday at Longford Community Mental Health Centre in the grounds of St Joseph's Hospital on the Dublin Road.

For more details, contact Assumpta on 086-8114135, email assumptalyons@grow.ie or visit www.grow.ie