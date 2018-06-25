Roadworks to affect busy south Longford roads

Motorists travelling along two busy of south Longford's busiest regional roads are being advised to pay heed to a traffic management system which will be in place this week to facilitate repair works.

The R392 Derryshannoge Lanesboro to Ballymahon road and the R397 Ballymahon side of Kenagh will be primarily affected tomorrow (Tuesday) and Wednesday to allow surface dressing works to be carried out.

In a statement, Longford County Council said it will have a management plan in place from 8am until 7pm each day.