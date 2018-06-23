Carrigy leads call for relaxing of rates band legislation to kickstart Longford economy

Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy is to be pressed into introducing legislation to allow local authorities bring in different rate bands to help trigger business creation while also aiding those struggling to make ends meet.

The request was one which came courtesy of Fine Gael’s Longford general election candidate Cllr Micheal Carrigy at last week’s local authority meeting.

The Ballinalee postmaster referenced how the Council reserved the right to vary its Local Property Tax (LPT) rate in a move he indicated could pave the way for a similar measure to be taken on the local commercial front.

“It’s (introducing different rate bands) a way of incentivising new business to come into town and to also help keep the ones that came through the recession.

“We have to look after them and it’s up to us as a local authority to do that,” he said.

Another Fine Gael representative, Cllr Peggy Nolan opted to focus her attention on generating greater awareness over Longford’s present day retail offering.

One way of doing this, she added, was through the erection of up to half a dozen billboards along each of the county town’s main approach roads.

