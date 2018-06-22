A treat in store for everyone at Streete Parish Park Vintage Day

It’s Vintage time again in Streete Parish Park and it’s all hands on deck now for the busy committee and great group of volunteer helpers.

The big change this year is the new date for the show, which now takes place on Sunday, June 24.

Previously, it was held on the second Sunday in July and clashed with Mullingar Agricultural Show and Walderstown Motor Bike Racing, so when a vacancy became available on the vintage calendar, the committee elected to change.

This year, based on the large number of entries received in advance, we anticipate the usual wonderful displays and attractions on the day.

The Food Hall will be open from early morning and will remain open all day, with a variety of hot and cold food available.

An Auto jumble section, with many unusual and hard found pieces for sale, will be as always a big attraction on the day as will be the arts and crafts exhibits, not to mention the home baking and food displays.

Have a go at the mouse racing or admire the large array of High Nellie Bicycles, which we are glad to welcome this year from the Trim/Kells district.

One of the major attractions of course is the annual Dog Show, which is in the very capable hands of Regina Scally, Alice Nerney and helpers.

Trophies are kindly donated by Oliver Kelleher of OK Trophies, Castlebar, to whom we say a sincere thank you.

Entries for dogs are €3 per class. If you have enquiries for the Dog Show please call Regina 087 9953815 or Alice Nerney 086 8130780.

For all other enquiries please call Brian Nerney on 086 259 6656; Declan Carthy on 086 812 3514; John Parker 086 830 1347; Kevin Brady 087 137 5122; or James Parker 086 312 5876.

Music on our outdoor stage is by the ever popular, Olivia Douglas.

There will be free car parking on site; just come in plenty of time.

Anyone wishing to keep tabs on the GAA matches can do so in the food hall.

To help defray the substantial costs of running the show, a raffle will take place on the site at approximately. 4pm.

First prize is a television donated by Raymond Quinn Transport, Streete; 2nd prize is €200 cash and 3rd prize is €100 cash.

Tickets cost €2 each or get a book of three for €5. So have a go and you might be lucky!

The committee will do its very best to make this a good enjoyable day for all the family to enjoy.

On the N4 Longford/Mullingar road turn off at Rathowen Church and travel for four miles to Streete Parish Park.

If travelling with a Sat Nav the postcode address is N91RC43.