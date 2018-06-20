Longford mum of cancer stricken Max Wenman (7) says 'our little champ is losing fight for life'

The mother of a seven year old Longford boy battling cancer has revealed their brave “little champ” is losing is fight for life.

Max Wenman has courageously grappled with the debilitating side effects of neuroblastoma, a rare form of cancer, for most of his life.

Despite extensive chemotherapy and a lengthy spell of being free from the disease, his proud, but emotional mum Cathy Bermingham confirmed this week that the cancer has returned in its most aggressive of forms.

“There is really nothing more that can be done and Max is tired; he really has had enough of hospitals over the last six years so we started palliative care three weeks ago,” she said.

