Delays to refurbishments works at Longford Garda Station 'not acceptable' says local councillor

There has been a delay in commencing works on a €500,000 refurbishment of Longford town’s Garda station.

Fianna Fáil Cllr Joe Flaherty has hit out at the delay, pointing out that funding for the works was first approved in May 2017.

The delay, he adds, is hampering the efforts of local hardworking gardaí who are fighting crime.

“The Longford station is the busiest in the Longford/Roscommon district and I know that the planned works include a major incident room which is urgently needed,” the local area representative in Longford town continued.

“The town has the largest number of critical incidents over the course of the year and the team on the ground needs to be given the infrastructure to fight crime and support their operations.”

Cllr Flaherty went on to say that he spoke at a recent Joint Policing Committee (JPC) meeting where it was confirmed that there was still no resolution in terms of a commencement date for the works.

He also added that it appears the delay lies between the OPW and Department of Justice and he fears that cutbacks might be be at the heart of the difficulties.

“Modern crime fighting demands modern infrastructure, and a critical incident room and a tactical support room are needed to help gardaí protect the local community,” said Cllr Flaherty.

“These additions will enable the installation of high definition screens that will allow the local gardaí to monitor a digital CCTV network for the town should it ever come on stream.

“It is vital that the Department of Justice and OPW resolve any outstanding issues and proceed immediately to tender in the hope that the extension can be completed before the end of the year.”

Read Also: Teen charged in wake of armed garda raids to appear in Longford court in morning

Motorist tests positive for cannabis intoxication on N4

