St Joseph’s NS ‘embraces the ethos of our town and county’

The new building at St Joseph’s NS in Longford town was officially opened and blessed in the glorious sunshine this afternoon.

Principal Orla Egan said it was a great day for the school and one which everyone had been looking forward to.

“We are absolutely delighted; St Joseph’s is an absolutely fabulous school,” she smiled before pointing out that the facility had 515 pupils enrolled there.

“We are delighted with the way the project ran and I want to thank everyone who worked on the building and those who worked so hard throughout the year.

“It is a brilliant day for St Joseph’s NS.”

Cllr John Browne (FG), meanwhile, a local area representative in Longford town said the day served as a very special occasion for the school.

“I feel extremely proud of this school - it embraces the ethos of our town and county,” he added.

“This school has over 500 pupils and there are 30 nationalities represented, so its place in Longford town is very significant.

“Terrific work has been done by principal, board of management and all concerned.”

For more on this story, see Wednesday’s Longford Leader.

Read Also: Longford academic making a difference in some of world's most conflict embattled countries