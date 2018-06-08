Longford Rose will shine positive light on county

Edgeworthstown’s Loren Katie Logan became the 2018 Longford Rose during a gala selection event in the Longford Arms Hotel on Saturday night.

he 22-year-old newly qualified primary school teacher beat off stiff competition to clinch the much coveted title.

Loren Katie says she was “shocked” when she heard her name being announced as winner and pointed out that she now has big shoes to fill as last year’s Rose Laura Ward handed over her sash.

“It was such an overwhelming experience,” Loren Katie told the Leader on Monday.

“I was absolutely so shocked when I heard my name; all of the girls were so fabulous to be honest.”

Meanwhile, the local woman says she is looking forward to the year ahead but for the moment she is focusing on the Dome in Tralee and putting Longford on the map “for all the right reasons”.

“My aim would be to put Longford back on the map; get it back in the news for all positive reasons and shine a light on it,” she smiled.

“This is a great county and one I will be proud to represent on the national stage.

“I am looking forward to representing the many businesses in Edgeworthstown and Longford that I will be supporting in my role as Longford Rose which is very positive.

“I'm also looking forward to making lots of new friends too.”

Loren Katie Logan enjoys singing, photography, music and football. She also has a number of special achievements under her belt including dance and speech and drama.

She attended Mercy Convent, Ballymahon and has just completed her teacher training in St Patrick’s College, DCU.

Meanwhile, MC Benny O'Brien interviewed nine Longford Rose hopefuls on stage during Saturday‘s event where the special guest was, 2017 Rose of Tralee winner, Offaly's Jennifer Byrne.

Five other 2018 Roses were also present for the highly entertaining selection night - Galway Rose Deirdre O'Sullivan, Roscommon Rose Eimear Reynolds, Leitrim Rose Imelda Scally, Offaly Rose Katie Kehoe and Westmeath Rose Leanne Quinn.

Also present were former Longford Rose winners, Daphne Howard and Kat Mahon, both part of the organising committee along with Laura Ward, Caroline Doyle and Gráinne Fox.

