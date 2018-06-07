Former Longford school principal pleads guilty to dishonestly obtaining funding

A former Co Longford primary school principal, pleaded guilty to one charge of dishonestly obtaining funding from the Department of Education on dates between September 2012 and June 2013 at a sitting of Longford Circuit Court.

Helen O’Gorman, with an address at Newtown Lawns, Mullingar, had previously served as the principal of St Mary’s National School in Edgeworthstown.

A sitting of Longford District Court on Friday, April 20 last, heard that the defendant had fraudulently deceived the Department of Education of €450,000.

Appearing before Judge Keenan Johnson on Thursday, Ms O’Gorman, pleaded guilty to a charge of loss by deception by allegedly overestimating the number of pupils attending St Mary’s NS, Edgeworthstown.

It is alleged the former principal attested to the Department 66 pupils which did not exist.

A psychiatric and medical report on the defendant was ordered by Judge Johnson and he remanded her on bail to a sitting of Longford Circuit Court on Thursday, October 2 next for sentencing.