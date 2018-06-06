Man allegedly assaulted in Longford town on his way home

Gardáí have launched an investigation after a man in his 20s was allegedly assaulted while making his way home in Longford town over the Bank Holiday weekend.

The 27-year-old victim attended Midoc, a GP out of hours service on Monday after the alleged incident which reportedly took place at around 1:30am.

A Garda spokesperson said an investigation was in progress with detectives being especially keen to talk to anyone who may have witnessed the alleged incident to contact them at Longford Garda Station (043) 3350570.