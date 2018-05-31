REVEALED: Two thirds of Longford consumers doing shopping online

More than two thirds of Longford consumers are now doing their shopping online, a meeting has heard this evening.

They were the startling figures presented to members of the public at an open meeting on the challenges facing local businesses at present.

Entitled 'Longford Retail 2020-A Vision', the study and brainchild of local Cllr Joe Flaherty surveyed over 200 consumers by asking them a series of questions related to their everyday shopping customs.

It also found that almost 70 per cent of respondents are not satisfied with the choice of shops Longford town currently offers.

The meeting heard from a number of keynote speakers, including hospitality guru and Longford town native Padraic O'Kane, Homestore and More Regional Manager Aideen Brennan and Lorraine Higgins of Retail Excellence Ireland.

