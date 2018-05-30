Longford woman who stole €750 worth of groceries to pay compensation

A Longford woman who walked out of a local supermarket with a trolley load of groceries and other items totalling more than €750 has been told to return to court next month with compensation.

Winnie Keenan (22), 5 Palace Crescent, Ardnacassa, Longford pleaded guilty to stealing €756.66 worth of meat, toys and groceries from Aldi, Athlone Road, Longford on December 11 2017.

Inspector Blaithin Moran said on the day of the incident, Sgt Declan McGlynn received a call to attend the store where he met with staff who informed him of an alleged theft had taken place.

She said the incident took place earlier that same day when two women had been seen filling a trolley with meat, groceries and other items before leaving without paying.

CCTV footage taken from the scene was also analysed resulting in their identification.

She said Ms Keenan was later arrested, together with a co accused who had since appeared and been convicted before the court.

Her solicitor insisted Ms Keenan had been out shopping with her sister in law and was not directly responsible for the theft even though the role she played might have given the impression the incident was a “joint venture”.

Ms Keenan, who until that point had stayed silent, suddenly spoke up in an attempt to profess her innocence.

“I was there, that’s why I got charged,” she said.

“I didn’t go out with no trolley.”

“I wouldn’t have gone in with her (co-accused) because you gave me a warning,” Ms Keenan told Judge Hughes.

“I didn’t know she was going to do this.”

During his cross examination of the defendant, it was made clear that Ms Keenan had recently undertook a stint of three days in prison, two days short of a sentence Judge Hughes had imposed at the time.

It was a revelation that triggered a less than empathetic reply from the Mayo native.

“Are the Irish Prison Service back to their old tricks again?” Judge Hughes sarcastically remarked.

The case was, as a result, adjourned until June 26 for the payment of €350 in compensation.