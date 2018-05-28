Over €4k in funding for Longford Arts Office

County Longford Arts Office has been awarded €4,708 in funding under the Music Capital Scheme 2017/18.

Music Network announced details of the Scheme earlier this week when it emerged that a total of €224,000 in funding had been allocated by the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht.

The Music Capital Scheme, supported by the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht and managed by Music Network, comprises two distinct awards that provide funding for the purchase of musical instruments to both non-professional performing groups and to individual professional performing musicians.

“The Music Capital Scheme is a marvellous initiative which provides for the purchase of instruments for both experienced musicians and the aspiring musicians of the future,” Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht Josepha Madigan TD added.

“I'm delighted that over the last 10 years my department has been part of this Scheme through its collaboration with Music Network.

“Over this time the Scheme has helped musicians who, for lack of a decent instrument, may have otherwise struggled to achieve their full potential.

“Learning to play a musical instrument has many benefits for our young people and the Music Capital Scheme helps to make that a bit easier.”

Other recipients of the funding include Cavan Town Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann which was allocated €4,380.66 and County Roscommon Disability Support Group received €3,111.

