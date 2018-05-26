Center Parcs looks to add to supplier numbers for Longford Forest

Fresh from handing out over €1m in supplier contracts ahead of its opening in a little over 12 months time, Center Parcs are planning to press ahead with similar announcements over the course of the summer.

The UK leisure giant is holding an open day for prospective suppliers next Wednesday in Athlone.

The occasion has been pencilled in for the town's Radisson Blu Hotel with respective parties being invited to signal their interest in the event ahead of its staging.

In a statement, the firm said it would be inviting interest from businesses across more than 100 indoor and outdoor family activities.

“At Center Parcs Ireland, we are committed to using local suppliers wherever possible and have already awarded a number of contracts to Irish companies,” read a statement.

“We are still looking for suppliers in the areas outlined below.

“We will be holding an open day for potential suppliers at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Athlone (Marina 1 Suite) on the 30th May between 9am-5pm, if you would like to attend or if you can help to fill these areas please email Procurement.Ireland@centerparcs.co.uk

Suppliers

These include Watersports/Boats (Pedalo’s, Katakanu, SUP, Rescue Boat, Rowing Boat and Canoe), Buoyancy Aids and Wetsuits, Aerobics Instructor, Reindeer and Falconry, Swimming Aids & Pool Accessories, Classroom Equipment, Arts and Crafts, Toys and Games, Fencing Equipment, Table Tennis Equipment, Snooker and Pool Equipment, Bowling Equipment, Commercial Roller Skates, Sports Hall Equipment, Archery Equipment,

Food and Beverage

Water Coolers and Vending Machines, Ice Cream Suppliers/Freezers, Tech Services, Roof, Fixed Ladders, Handrail & Man Safe System, Catering Equipment Maintenance, Door, Gate, Barrier and Shutter Maitenance, Lifts, Hoist, Platforms (LOLER) Maintenance, Fire Safety Equipment Maintenance, Heating, ventilation and air conditioning Maintenance,

Water & Drainage Services Maintenance, BMS Services,

Mechanical & Electrical (Domestic/Commercial)

Security Equipment Maintenance, Cycle Centre, Wheelchairs

Pushchairs/Strollers, Mobility Scooter Hire

Cycle Spares/Specialist Tools

Other

Deecorative Accessories (clocks and vases etc.), Cleaning Machinery (Maintenance & supply)

Aggregates (Rock Salt, Play Bark etc.)

Silver Jewellery Supplier

Indoor & Outdoor Spa Furniture

Cash Collection Services

Highchairs/Cots

Locksmiths

Packaging – Coloured Plastic Waste Sacks

Point of Sale (Mannequins, Display Equipment, Shop Fitting Furniture etc.)

Small Domestic Appliances

Medical Supplies

Name Badge Supplier

Branded Merchandise

Exterior Furniture (Picnic Benches etc.)

Balloons.

