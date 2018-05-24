ComhairleCon helps young Longford people to deal with the important issues in life

ComhairleCon 2018 took place on Wednesday May 16 in County Longford Golf Club.

The event was held from 10am-3pm and had over 100 young people in attendance from throughout the county.

Each year the Comhairle host their AGM where young people are elected to sit on the Comhairle Committee and the key topics for the year are identified.

This year, drugs and alcohol, mental health/bullying, and student life were the chosen topics for the Comhairle to progress in 2018.

The idea for ComhairleCon first came about when discussing projects for the coming year.

Young people decided that the best way to tackle the issues would be to hold an event that would cover a wide variety of topics in a fun, interactive, innovative way.

There were three parts to the ComhairleCon event.

Firstly, there was exhibition and information stands from local and national services. The purpose of this was that young people had access to information on the services that are available to them.

The second part of the day consisted of workshops, and the final part of the day was the guest speaking panel, and Comhairle na nÓg were thrilled to host such a proficient panel of speakers.

Sean Flannery (Fitness with Flan) and Marie Reilly (Director, Love Culture) spoke about their journeys, both personally and professionally and how they overcame many obstacles to follow and succeed at what they love.

Shea Murtagh (Aontacht Yoga) discussed the art of mindfulness, meditation, embracing uniqueness, and not caring about what others think.

Siona Cahill, (President Elect, USI) expressed the importance of being difficult, using your voice and standing up for what you believe in.

John Connell, (journalist, filmmaker, author) spoke about mental health, the difference one person can make to a human life and how to turn setbacks in to success.

Finally, Debbie Marsh (SATU Mullingar) and Lisa Hanlon (AIT Healthy Campus Coordinator) gave a very beneficial speech on consent, boundaries, and keeping safe.

A sincere thank you to all the organisations and businesses who made Comhairle Con 2018 happen.

Sponsorship and donations from the numerous local businesses allowed all volunteer facilitators and speakers to leave with a gift for their efforts on the day.

Finally, a special word of thanks to the two dedicated volunteers of Comhairle na nÓg, Joanna Casey and Deane Connolly.

Comhairle na nÓg are thrilled with the success of ComhairleCon and wish to once again thank everyone who was involved in every element of the day.

If any organisations are interested in working with Comhairle na nÓg, contact Comhairle Coordinator Avril Gilchriest on 0867945677 or avril.gilchriest@foroige.ie.