Exhibition of erotic art to open in Tarmonbarry's Purple Onion next week

An exhibition of erotic art will open in the Purple Onion, Tarmonbarry, next week and is sure to attract a lot of attention over the coming month.

The exhibition will open on Friday, June 1, with a wine reception from 7pm to 9pm. Most of the exhibiting artists will be present.

Included in the exhibition will be a range of paintings, photography, sculpture, collage and writing.

Artists include Kenneth Webb, Pauline Bewick,Tom Ryan, Elizabeth Cope, Malachy Costello, Douglas Ross, Cyril Helnwein, Una Gildea, Sara Sue McNeill, PJ Lynch, Paul McCormaic, the shy artist to be known as Edward Betts, the shy artist to be known as Michael, plus more to be announced.

This exhibition is for the over 18s and those with a sense of humour only.