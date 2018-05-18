Longford gardaí arrest man and woman in relation to death of infant

A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with the death of a baby in Longford last June.

Local gardaí arrested a man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s as part of their investigations into the death of the baby girl that occurred on June 4, 2017 in the county.

The pair have been taken to Longford Garda Station where they are being detained under Section 4 of Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Investigations are ongoing.