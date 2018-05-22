Lighting needed at Scoil Bhríde Glen, argues Longford councillor
Cllr Paul Ross wants lighting to be installed outside Scoil Bhríde in Glen
Public safety at Scoil Bhríde in Glen, Edgeworthstown was a topic of discussion at a recent Ballymahon MD meeting, following a notice of motion by Cllr Paul Ross proposing that lighting be installed outside the school.
“Parents are arriving earlier at the school and leaving later,” he explained.
His proposal was met with support from his Ballymahon MD colleagues.
