Huge crowds turn out for Darkness into Light walk in Longford

An estimated 1,400 people turned up to the Albert Reynolds Peace Park (formerly the Mall) early on Saturday morning, May 4, to support the annual 5km Darkness into Light walk for Pieta House.

The walk kicked off in darkness and saw the huge crowd walk until dawn broke over the Longford park.

Pieta House together with The Darkness into Light Committee, Longford would like to thank the people of Longford for their support, donations, and those who provided refreshments or services.

Included in the long list of thank yous are: James and Mary and the Staff of the Mall Complex; the McCarrick Brothers (Stonehouse Cash & Carry) for supplying all of the water for walkers; Marie Kenny and the Staff of Longford County Council; Seamus, Emma & team from Longford Civil Defence; Sean Cahill and The Midlands Motor Rally Club who were stewards on the morning of the walk;

Community Garda Sgt Lionel Mullally; Mairead Furey and the team in Longford Town Centre; Catherine in Dunne’s Stores who donated lots of tea and biscuits for our walkers;Hilary in Davis' Supervalu Longford who provided bananas after the walk; Tom McGrath in McGrath’s Texaco Station who contributed lots of sweet treats; Patrick Hanlon from Gala who donated coffee; John McGuire, Bus Hire Granard, ran a shuttle bus from Tesco to the Mall for all walkers.

The Longford Boyscouts offered the use of the Scouts Den for volunteers; Longford Brownies donated proceeds from their annual skip-a-thon; Alan Walsh in The Longford Leader; Terry McHugh in Longford Tool Hire; Damien in Mulleady’s Waste Management Ltd.

A special thank you goes to Michael McGovern, Strathroy Milk Agent, who came to the rescue with a large donation of milk at the last minute.

Finally, a special thanks to all those who set their alarm clocks and came out so early and to be part of this wonderful experience.

Planning has already started for 2019!