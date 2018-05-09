Large crowds to descend on Longford this weekend for Pieta House's Darkness into Light Walk

Darkness into Light – Pieta House’s flagship fundraising awareness event – takes place on May 12 in over 170 venues in Ireland and across the world.

Now in its tenth year, the event encourages the nation to wake up and tackle the reality of suicide and self-harm in Ireland.

To join the expected 200,000 participants across the globe, Longford walkers can register online at www.darknessintolight.ie in advance of the event and by May 4 to receive their tenth anniversary Darkness into Light T-shirt.

There will be no registration at the venue on the morning of the event.

Darkness into Light begins in darkness at 4:15am, as thousands of people walk a 5 kilometre route while the dawn is breaking.

Funds raised from Darkness into Light help keep Pieta House’s counselling services free to those in suicidal crisis, people who engage in self-harm and those bereaved by suicide. Last year, Longford walkers raised a massive €21,000.

To find your nearest venue for registration, visit .www.darknessintolight.ie.

