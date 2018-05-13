Center Parcs Longford Forest announces supplier contracts worth over €1 million to Irish companies

Center Parcs Longford Forest has announced the awarding of the first tranche of large scale supplier contracts worth over €1 million to Irish companies as the development of it's first Center Parcs forest resort in Longford continues at pace.



Java Republic has been awarded a significant six figure contract for the provision of premium coffee and tea across the resort’s cafes and bars.



Meath headquartered family business Briody Bedding has also secured a six-figure contract to supply bespoke beds and top-quality mattresses for the 466 lodges and 30 apartments at the forest resort which will see 2,500 guests enjoy a tranquil slumber in the Irish forest when the resort opens next year.



In addition, local Ballymahon based O’Haire Bus Hire has secured the contract to transport the Center Parcs housekeeping staff to and from the surrounding area to the forest resort when operational.

Commenting on the announcement, Managing Director of Java Republic, the independent Irish owned food service partner for premium tea and coffee, Grace O’Shaughnessy, said: “The entire team at Java Republic is delighted to have been awarded this high-profile and valuable contract from Center Parcs. As a business, we are very much aligned to what Center Parcs offers in terms of a premium, high-quality product. At Java Republic, we are looking forward to working with Center Parcs to offer a bespoke coffee and tea experience that guests will thoroughly enjoy.”

Based in Oldcastle, Co Meath Briody Bedding Ltd, established in 1974, is a family run business employing 100 people. Commenting on the announcement, David Briody, Director said the awarding of the contract has put a spring in their step.

“The securing of this valuable contract is testament to the dedication and hard work of our experienced team who have perfected their craft over the past 40 years. Our aim is to supply bespoke beds and top-quality mattresses to ensure the 2,500 guests sleep soundly while they visit Center Parcs Longford Forest. With the vast range of activities available to visitors, guests will need a good night’s sleep and the team at Briody Bedding are 100% committed to ensuring they start the day well rested and full of energy to make the most of their Center Parcs break!”

Martin Dalby, CEO of Center Parcs said: “We are thrilled to announce additional suppliers from across Ireland to Center Parcs Longford Forest ahead of our opening in summer 2019. On day one of the project we outlined our commitment to working with Irish suppliers across all aspects of the development. From working with Sisk and Roadbridge during construction, it is fantastic to continue this support for independent Irish businesses as we move into signing up suppliers in preparation for our village becoming operational next year. We look forward to working with each supplier to ensure we deliver the ultimate Center Parcs experience to our 2,500 guests.”

Center Parcs also highlighted that competitive tender processes are underway for the provision of a host of other goods and services and encouraged interested businesses to log on to the website www.centerparcs.ie/suppliers to find out more information.

When complete next year, the €233m Center Parcs resort will offer 466 lodges and 30 apartments to accommodate 2,500 guests. During a Center Parcs short break, guests can enjoy more than 100 indoor and outdoor family activities, including the legendary Subtropical Swimming Paradise, and a range of restaurants and shops. The development will create approximately 750 jobs during the construction phase and when operational, the village will employ up to 1,000 people in permanent jobs and provide a €32m boost to the economy.

