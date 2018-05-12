Shining a light on Darkness: Hundreds take part in amazing Longford dawn walk for Pieta House

Hundreds of people have taken part in the Darkness into Light dawn walk for Pieta House in Longford.

Yellow t-shirt clad fundraisers gathered at The Mall (Albert Reynolds Peace Park) in Longford town for the the emotional walk, which symbolises the darkness of depression into the light of day.​

We’re lighting up the world this morning! Thank you, each and every one, for your support, your belief, and your incredible generosity #DIL2018 pic.twitter.com/jW7GhKNC1G — Pieta House (@PietaHouse) May 12, 2018

The Darkness Into Light Longford organising committee were absolutely thrilled with the huge number of participants that gathered in The Mall this morning for the 4.15am start to the 5km event and spread the message of 'Hope'.

Darkness Into Light Longford organising committee Chairperson, Lorraine Nash, extended a massive thanks to all who participated in and helped organise the walk, adding "it was so amazing to see such solidarity in our community."

Paul Hennessy posted this short video on Twitter which captured the atmosphere at the Longford DIL Walk.

This was the fifth Longford DIL Walk and the event has been going from strength to strength since it was first held in 2014. Ray Kelleher tweeted that it was a stunning morning and the event was for an amazing cause.

Since it began in one venue - the Phoenix Park in Dublin in 2009 – Darkness Into Light has grown into a global movement against suicide.

The Irish Ambassador to the UK, Adrian O'Neill, whose dad is a native of Legan, Co Longford, participated in the London DIL Walk.

Aisling and I were delighted to be with @IrelandEmbGB team and over 1400 other walkers for the #DIL 2018 in support of @PietaHouse and @icap1. Great to see so many Irish people in London supporting such a good cause. Well done Aisling for running the 5K. pic.twitter.com/EgXOcCBU0T — Adrian O'Neill (@AdrianGONeill) May 12, 2018

Funds raised from the Darkness Into Walk help to keep Pieta House counselling services free to those in suicidal crisis, people who engage in self-harm and those bereaved by suicide. Last year, Longford walkers raised a massive €21,000 through their participation in the event.

In Ireland, almost 500 people die by suicide each year; that’s ten deaths per week. Pieta House and Electric Ireland have asked the people of Ireland to wake up to this alarming issue.

See Wednesday's Longford Leader for photo special by Shelley Corcoran from the 2017 Darkness Into Light Longford and again congratulations and well done to everyone that took part !!

