Smuggled puppies now in care of ISPCA in Kenagh

Twenty-seven puppies and young dogs are in the care of the ISPCA at their National Animal Centre in Kenagh, Co Longford after being discovered concealed in a van at Cairnryan ferry port in Scotland last Friday.

The dogs and puppies which include Chihuahua x, Spaniel x and Collie type puppies of various ages are believed to have originated from the Republic of Ireland and they were not microchipped.

It is estimated that the entire consignment may have fetched over £10,000 on the British market.

ISPCA Chief Inspector Conor Dowling said the puppies are doing really well and are currently receiving veterinary assessment at the ISPCA National Animal Centre in Longford.

"They are not currently available for adoption, but will be in the coming weeks.”

