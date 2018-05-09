Longford set for 200 jobs boost

Signs of a gradual resurgence in Longford's fiscal well-being were given a further shot in the arm this week by a local manufacturer's plan to create 200 new jobs over the next four years.

Finesse Medical, through its parent US multinational firm, Avery Dennison, has vowed to pump $10m into a 6,000 sq metre expansion of its headquarters in Longford town.

It's anticipated work on the new facility, incorporating a new clean room, integrated converting and manufacturing capabilities, will get underway in September with production expected to commence in late 2019.

Set up more than a decade ago, Finesse has become a market leader in the production of wound and skin care treatments, culminating in its takeover by Avery in a multi-billion euro deal last May.

Martin Dowd, one of three co-founders of Finesse, said the announcement had set the seal on several years of painstaking behind the scenes efforts.

“It’s a wonderful day for us in Finesse,” he said at a special event at its IDA Business Park headquarters last Thursday.

“It's a culmination of many years of hard work and it has been a great journey to be involved in.

“We have worked very hard to bring Finesse to this stage and today is our next stage in this journey.”

Like his Roscommon counterpart, Avery vice president Michael Johansen paid tribute to the group's loyal and wide ranging customer base, adding the multi-million euro investment had the potential to unlock new doors for its thriving medical business operation.

“We operate in a highly competitive, global business environment. Building on the manufacturing strengths than Finesse Medical has developed here in Longford will allow us to optimise our investment in our manufacturing capabilities,” he said.

Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council, Cllr Martin Mulleady said the announcement was a “massive news story” for the county.

“We have come from a low base over the last few years and we, business people included, have been trying to get Longford back on track and it is coming back and coming back on track very, very fast.

“It is the place to be.”

