Man to go on trial accused of rape and sexual assault

A midlands based cattle dealer is to stand trial accused of the rape and sexual assault of two women at an address in Co Longford last year.

The man, who is aged in his mid 20s was served with the Book of Evidence after appearing before Longford District Court.

Garda Liam Doherty gave evidence of serving the man with the book when the case was brought before Judge Seamus Hughes.

The man was also issued with the alibi warning, meaning that he must provide to the State within 14 days details of any alibi he intends to rely on in the course of his trial.

Judge Hughes explained that due to the nature of the charges before the court, he would be imposing an order prohibiting the media from publishing both the defendants and victims’ names in the case.

The court was told the man was currently on station bail with the prosecution indicating there was no objection to those terms remaining in place.

The defendant, through his solicitor, also submitted an application for legal aid.

That request was, however, rejected by Judge Hughes.