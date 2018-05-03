Longford musician Joe Regan and his band State Lights to make Late Late Show debut

Longford musician Joe Regan and his band State Lights will make their Late Late Show debut appearance on Friday night.

State Lights will be performing their new single ‘Peace Will Come’ and they’ve revealed that they ‘can’t wait’ to showcase their talents on Ryan Tubridy’s show.

Joe, along with Shane 'Shobsy' O'Brien, Paul Ridgeway and Noel Perry got together at music college, BIMM Dublin, in 2015 and they formed State Lights.

Also read: Longford musician and his band release new single 'Peace Will Come'