Longford's version of Obama Plaza will only serve to create 'fat arses', insists local architect

A number of submissions have been made to Longford Co Council in respect of a planning application by Atlantic Enterprises Ltd for the construction of a new service station and food court at Ballinalee Road, Lisnamuck, Longford, the directors of which include Pat and Una McDonagh, Ballybrit Business Park, Ballybrit, Galway.

Among the submissions are two from local architect Liam Madden, a third is a submission from the Health Service Executive (HSE) and a fourth is from Apple Green Services Ltd.

In his first submission received by Longford Co Council on April 20 last, Mr Madden claims that the planning application is a “waterdown version” of a proposal for the same lands 10 years ago by Tesco.

“These developments were refused by An Bord Pleanála,” Mr Madden added.

In a second submission by him, the Longford man claims that proposed development will contribute to the creation of “big fat arses”.

“This is what Longford really needs - another drive-thru takeaway,” continued Mr Madden, before pointing out that these type of foods were the main contributor to “obesity” worldwide.

“We can well do without this fatty food factory.

“Fast food establishments were first created in the US in the 1940s.

“Like the fat arses it helped to create, the industry spread worldwide, and the rest is medical history.”

In its submission, the HSE said it had no objections to the development provided (1) storage areas, lobbies and WC areas were well ventilated, and (2) the wastewater system has sufficient capacity to meet the effluent from the proposed development.

Meanwhile, Applegreen Services Ltd on behalf of Petrogas Group Ltd said it was not objecting to the proposals as long as it was “kept informed of any decision in respect of the application”.

The proposed development includes the construction of six petrol pumps; 113 car park spaces and a two-storey service station.

According to the planning application, when concluded the development can be considered to be “a large scale employer”.