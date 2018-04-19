Gardaí hunt for shoplifting gang after Ballymahon filling station theft

Gardaí are on the lookout for a shoplifting gang who walked into a south Longford filling station over the weekend before making off with a cache of groceries.

Two women and a male are reported to have entered a premises along Ballymahon's Athlone Road on Sunday evening (April 15) at around 5pm.

A short time later the female suspect was seen leaving the station with around €25 of items which were not paid for.

Investigators are currently trawling through CCTV footage taken from the scene in the hope of identifying those involved.

Gardaí, in the meantime, have launched an appeal to the general public and for any motorists in the area who may have seen the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station on (043) 3350570.