Longford shoppers warned to be wary of phishing scam
Dunphy's SuperValu Granard issues warning
Longford shoppers are this evening being warned of a phishing scam where they are being informed they can claim vouchers if they click on a text message link and participate in a survey.
Dunphy's SuperValu Granard has issued the warning, stating that they received reports from members of the public in relation to a text message scam that pretends to offer SuperValu vouchers by asking them to click on a link & taking a survey.
Dunphy's urge people that have received the text message to delete it, stressing that it is a phishing scam and that the text has not been issued by SuperValu.
The store added in their Facebook post: "We never send out competitions by text so please be vigilant and delete the text if you have received it."
