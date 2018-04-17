Cnoc Mhuire gets set to open new pitch in Granard

After years of hard work and dedication Cnoc Mhuire Secondary School, Granard will officially open their new football pitch on Sunday April 29 next.

The first match on the pitch will be a challenge match between Longford and Cavan with several former players involved with both counties.

The school has a proud history of football with several All-Ireland titles being won by girls and boys over the years.

Teacher and trainer James Carroll has overseen many successes in the school including the All-Ireland Vocational School’s title back in 2013. He is delighted that the dream of having a pitch is now realised.

He said; “It’s a testament to the whole community; not just the school. We had a number of fundraisers over the last couple of years. We had a big draw and then we had the Strictly competition last year as well.

“This is the culmination of it now - getting Longford and Cavan over to play a game. A lot of students in the school are from both those counties so we are hoping it’ll generate a lot of interest.

“We are all looking forward to getting going.”

Carroll also admitted that teachers keep an eye on their former students’ progress when it comes to football.

“We are all fierce interested in football in the school,” he added.

“When the lads have left we’ll try and keep an eye on them. When you have Longford, Cavan and Westmeath so close it gives us a lot of games to look forward to every weekend.

“Every weekend at some level there is some former pupil playing at a high level, even if you go to the girls football.”

Carroll also points to the great sense of pride for the school to see success for former pupils.

“It’s great to see the success that the past pupils have had and it gives us great pride in the school,” the local teacher continued.

“It’s a testament.

“Even though it’s a small little area we come from there is an enormous amount of interest in football and a lot of success in it too.”

The school would like to thank the community for all their help down through the years, with special mention for Andy Gettings.

The official opening of the football pitch at the north Longford secondary school will serve as a major celebratory occasion for a comminity that spans several counties.