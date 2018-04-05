Longford-Westmeath TD Peter Burke endorses €100k cash injection for local heritage projects

A total of €100,000 investment has been awarded to projects across Longford to support local heritage projects

Fine Gael TD for Longford-Westmeath Peter Burke announced the investment this afternoon aftewr receiving notification from Minister for Culture, Heritage, and the Gaeltacht, Josepha Madigan's department.

Mr Burke said the six figure cash injection was being rolled out under the 2018 Structures at Risk Fund and the Built Heritage Investment Scheme.

“I was delighted to learn that funding totalling €100,000 has been granted to Longford for heritage projects here," he said.

“Through the Structures at Risk Fund, Longford will receive a total of €50,000 investment."

Among the many projects set to benefit include €20,000 for the repair of the historically important Gandon Gates at the porters Lodge of Carrick Estate, €15,000 for extensive window repairs at St. Catherine’s Church, Ballymacormack and another €15,000 for remedial works at Clondra Lockhouse.

Separately, Longford heritage projects will receive €50,000 through the Built Heritage Investment Scheme.

The 11 separate projects to benefit from this Scheme include St. Paul’s Parish Centre, Newtownforbes which will receive €5650, Loughan House in Kenagh which has been alrlocated €7250, St. John’s Church of Ireland in Longford town which will receive €2,500 and Rathmore House in Aughnacliffe which will also receive €25000.

"This funding will allow for the conservation and repair of protected structures across Longford," added Mr Burke.

"These buildings and structures are so important to our heritage and have key importance to local communities built around them. Maintaining and repairing these monuments help communities preserve their cultural identity and give people a sense of pride of place."

