Longford's Mall complex primed for coffee kiosk

Regular attendees to Longford's Mall Complex could be soon afforded the additional benefit of having a 'container style coffee kiosk' on its doorstep.

A recent meeting of Longford Municipal District heard calls for its introduction in a bid to augment the facility's all round appeal.

Fianna Fáil Cllr Joe Flaherty approached the topic by calling on the local authority to invite expressions of interest for the kiosk from respective interested parties.

“This will be separate to any such facility in the planned extension to the main building under the Sports Capital Funding,” he said.

Cllr Flaherty said the concept had all the capabilities of underpinning the Mall's already thriving recreational and communal appeal.

“It would greatly enhance the overall appeal of a great civic amenity and further encourage an active and outdoor lifestyle within the community,” insisted the father of three.

Cllr Flaherty noted his request had been preempted by a recent entry to the county 's Young Entrepeneurs competition.

A popular annual attraction on the local business calendar, it was an occasion which featured the prospect of a coffee kiosk idea.

Cllr Flaherty contended there was merit in adding the facility to arguably Longford's most cherished civic amenity.

“As we strive to make the town more visitor and family friendly, the kiosk plan would lend itself to this quest,” he said.

"The Albert Reynolds Peace Park is a hugely popular amenity and especially at the weekends for the popular Park Run and other initiatives.

“We need to look at measures and proposals that will encourage families to spend more time together outdoors."

Fianna Fáil's Longford general election candidate also told of how the kiosk concept is very popular in parks on the continent and in the UK.

It's now anticipated that the motion will be referred to the Longford Pool Co Ltd, who operate the Mall.

ALSO READ:

Longford's Mall Complex to be renamed the Albert Reynolds Peace Park