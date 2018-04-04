'Trailer load' of rubbish dumped in Longford town

The unpleasant spectre of illegal dumping reared its head once again this week after a stream of household waste was found strewn across one of Longford town's most popular walking routes.

These are just some of the images taken by local man Gordon Farrell last week while out on a relaxing stroll along the locally named 'Ferafad Walk' at the top of Farnagh Hill.



Beer cans, mattresses, rotting cardboard and the remnants of unkempt household furniture were among the items left along both sides of the road.



The local artist, who lives only a short distance from where the rubbish was found, said he was disgusted by what he saw.



“I would often walk along there to think but to see the place treated like this is just terrible,” he told the Leader.



Gordon confided that while it was not the first time the area has succumbed to illegal fly-tipping, this particular episode was the worst he had ever encountered.



“It's never been as bad as this,” said Gordon.

“It just looks like someone has come along with a trailer load of stuff.”



Gordon revisited the site over the Bank Holiday weekend after posting the pictures to his own Facebook page on Good Friday to find the majority of rubbish still lying scattered across the ground.



“I was down there yesterday and it did look like someone had tried to move a bit of it, but most of it was still there,” he added.



The latest spate of illegal dumping to hit the Longford landscape was certainly not lost on local Tidy Towns volunteers.



John Farrell, Chairperson of Longford Tidy Towns said he was “sick and tired” of having to respond to calls from the media over suspected illegal dumping.



“We all know about dumping,” he sternly replied.

“It's a nationwide problem that's not being dealt with, end of story.”

You may also like to read:

Fury over festive dumping in Ballyleague

Entire contents of refurbished house found dumped in Newtownforbes

Longford's judiciary accused of being 'too lenient' in handing down illegal dumping sentences