8 things that will now definitely happen every Good Friday

1. Joe Duffy's Liveline will light up

Joe Duffy must be the only man in the country happier than the publicans now that the Good Friday ban has been lifted. Like pubs across the country, the Liveline will be open and business will undoubtedly be brisk... “Isn't it shocking Joe..”..... “The world is coming to an end Joe....”

2. Someone will lose the run of themselves

The once forbidden drink in the pub on a Good Friday will be too much for one of your lightweight mates. He'll be home in bed before the Late Late.

3. Reminiscing about the pub ban

After a few lovely pints in the pub, you'll start to reminisce about the house parties once had when the pubs were closed for Good Friday. 'Wouldn't it be great to close them again just for one more year for the craic?'

4. We'll all be bankrupt... and we don't mean morally

The novelty of the pubs opening on Good Friday means we'll all head out early and take full advantage of the situation. But we'll be up the next morning strapped for cash after going mad on the pints, the shorts and the shots. It would be so much cheaper just to stick to the auld house party.

5. Off License owners will be in tears

Spare a thought for the off license owners this Good Friday. Every Holy Thursday they did enough business to pay for a cruise. Now they'll have to settle for a week in Tramore. However...

6. Publicans will be loving it

From a day where they used to do nothing (apart from the odd private lock in) publicans will now be rubbing their hands with glee in anticipation of a record-breaking day. If they open, we will come. But...

7. Bar staff will be raging

Good Friday was the one day of the year when all bar staff could be sure they could all go on the lash together. Now that team bonding day is gone forever.

8. It will be an anti-climax

After all the debate, the arguments, the moral outrage and the numerous pints, we'll all wake up on Easter Saturday and wonder what the hell it was all about because it will have just been another Friday night in the pub.

